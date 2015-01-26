Kite Pharma expands CAR-T deal with Sourasky Medical Center

US clinical-stage biopharma company Kite Pharma (Nasdaq: KITE), focused on developing engineered autologous T cell therapy (eACT) products for the treatment of cancer, has expanded its agreement with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center to research and develop novel approaches to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, the technology underlying Kite's most advanced programs in cancer immunotherapy.
Under the agreement, Kite will collaborate with Zelig Eshhar, the leading pioneer in CAR T cell research and Chair of Immunology Research within the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center's Division of R&D.
"Zelig's award-winning research has been at the center of CAR-T cell programs currently advancing in clinical studies….We believe this collaboration will facilitate continued development and advancement of novel, efficacious, and more selective CAR-T cell products for various tumor types," said Arie Belldegrun, Kite Pharma's president and chief executive.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze