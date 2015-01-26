Kite Pharma expands CAR-T deal with Sourasky Medical Center

US clinical-stage biopharma company Kite Pharma (Nasdaq: KITE), focused on developing engineered autologous T cell therapy (eACT) products for the treatment of cancer, has expanded its agreement with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center to research and develop novel approaches to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, the technology underlying Kite's most advanced programs in cancer immunotherapy.

Under the agreement, Kite will collaborate with Zelig Eshhar, the leading pioneer in CAR T cell research and Chair of Immunology Research within the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center's Division of R&D.

"Zelig's award-winning research has been at the center of CAR-T cell programs currently advancing in clinical studies….We believe this collaboration will facilitate continued development and advancement of novel, efficacious, and more selective CAR-T cell products for various tumor types," said Arie Belldegrun, Kite Pharma's president and chief executive.