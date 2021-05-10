Knife-edge panel vote puts vasculitis treatment in doubt

An evenly split vote from the US regulator’s scientific panel sent shares in California’s ChemoCentryx (Nasdaq: CCXI) into free fall on Friday.
The San Carlos-based company has been developing avacopan for the treatment of a certain kind of vasculitis, known as AAV.
The committee voted nine to nine on the question of whether the efficacy data support approval of avacopan in AAV.
