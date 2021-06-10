Saturday 8 November 2025

Korean companies in mRNA link-up on COVID-19 vaccine and more

Biotechnology
10 June 2021
mCureX, a subsidiary of RNAi company OliX Pharmaceuticals (Kosdaq: 226950), has signed deals with Samyang Holdings (KRX: 000070) to advance development of a mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, and with GC Pharma (KRX: 006280) to develop mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for respiratory infections and other diseases.

Under the agreement with Samyang Holdings, the companies will develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, leveraging Samyang’s drug delivery system (DDS) which is designed to protect nucleic acids, like mRNA, that are susceptible to degradation by certain enzymes in the human body.

"Vaccines and therapeutics based on mRNA hold great promise in preventing and treating human diseases given their relatively short development timelines"The DDS is based on proprietary bioabsorbable polymer technology that enables therapeutics to be safely and effectively delivered into the human body. mCureX, in collaboration with Samyang Holdings, is developing a COVID-19 vaccine that will effectively target viral variants.

