Koselugo first drug approved in EU to treat rare debilitating genetic condition

AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Koselugo (selumetinib) has been granted conditional approval in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN) in pediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) aged three years and above.

This follows a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human US (CHMP) in April this year. Under development with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), Koselugo gained US approval in April last year.

By 2026, data and analytics firm GlobalData forecasts total annual revenue of $206 million for Koselugo.