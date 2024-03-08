Kronos Bio plans another round of restructuring

US clinical stage biotech Kronos Bio (Nasdaq: KRON) saw its shares edge up 2.3% to $1.32 this morning, on news of further restructuring.
The company announced a plan to optimize its resource allocation, restructure, and extend runway to focus resources on key programs in the Kronos pipeline, including the ongoing Phase I/II study of KB-0742 following the review of additional positive preliminary safety and efficacy data.
Just last November, Kronos announced plans to reduce its workforce by 19% in a bid to allow more resources to be allocated to its drugs KB-0742 and lanraplenib, as well as extend its cash flow until 2026.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze