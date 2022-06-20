Kyorin acquires license to develop and commercialize Fabry disease treatment

A subsidiary of Japan-based Kyorin Holdings (TYO: 4569) has signed a joint development and license agreement with cell-based medicine company CellGenTech over the latter firm’s genetically modified human adipocytes (GMAC) in Fabry disease.

Kyorin Pharmaceutical has acquired an exclusive license to develop and commercialize the new product in the treatment of Fabry disease using GMAC and CellGenTech’s technology.

In return, CellGenTech will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments depending on progress in the development and commercialization of the product as well as tiered royalties on sales.