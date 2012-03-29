Kyowa Hakko sets up biosimilars joint venture with Fujifilm

Japanese digital camera and medical equipment conglomerate Fujifilm and drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin have commenced business operations of their joint venture Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics for the development, manufacturing and sales of biosimilars.

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics will merge Fujifilm's advanced production technology, quality control technology and analysis technology developed through its photographic film business over many years, with Kyowa Hakko Kirin's proprietary technologies and know-how, accumulated through its biopharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing, in order to create revolutionary production processes and to achieve cost reduction for biosimilars. The development and timely introduction of highly reliable, high-quality and cost-competitive biosimilars through this partnership will aim to obtain position as the market leader.

Biosimilar of Abbott’s Humira is first target