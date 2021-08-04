Kyowa Kirin latest to tap into Synaffix ADC technology

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) and new Synaffix today announced the signing of a license and option agreement, marking the second deal for the Dutch biotech in less than a month.

Last month, Synaffix signed a license and option agreement with ProfoundBio, an emerging oncology biotherapeutics company headquartered in China, worth up to $246 million, plus tiered royalties on net sales.

Under the terms of the deal, Synaffix is to provide target-specific rights to its proprietary ADC technologies enabling Kyowa Kirin to evaluate two of its antibodies as proprietary ADC therapeutic candidates. No financial details have been disclosed.