Latigo Biotherapeutics emerges with $135 million financing

After four years in stealth, California, USA-based biotech Latigo Biotherapeutics today announced its emergence with a $135 million Series A financing.

Westlake Village BioPartners incubated the company, and led the Series A financing with 5AM Ventures and Foresite Capital as co-leads with participation from Corner Ventures.

The clinical-stage company is developing best-in-class non-opioid pain medicines that target pain at its source. Its leading competitor in this sector is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX), which is also developing NaV1.8 inhibitors.