Launch of new first-in-class products will push RSV market to $6.3 billion by 2030

The market for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prophylaxis is expected to skyrocket from $454.8 million in 2020 to $6.3 billion by 2030 across the eight major markets (8MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Australia), expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%.

The main driver of growth will be the launch of multiple first-in-class products, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

GlobalData's latest report, ' Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prophylaxis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030', reveals that the main driver of growth will be the launch of multiple first-in-class products to prevent medically significant RSV infections, including improved single-dose monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), along with maternal, adult, and pediatric RSV vaccines.