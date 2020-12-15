Leading Japanese immunology firms invest heavily in digital branding

Research from industry analyst GlobalData has found that established players in Japan’s immunology market have a dominant lead in the digital marketing space.

The researchers looked across indications in what is a highly competitive space, with many innovator products available for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and more.

GlobalData said it found a total of 21 innovator products approved in the market, including leading brands such as Remicade (infliximab), Enbrel (etanercept) and Humira (adalimumab).