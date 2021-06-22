LegoChem and Iksuda expand ADC agreement

Iksuda Therapeutics, a privately-held UK-based developer of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with raised therapeutic index, has expanded its research collaboration and license agreement with Korean biotech LegoChem Biosciences (Kosdaq: 141080).
In April 2020, Iksuda licensed global development and commercialization rights for three ADC programs using LegoChem’s (LCB) ADC linker/toxin platform. Under this expanded agreement, Iksuda has now been granted rights for three additional targets, bringing the total number of potential ADC programs using LCB’s ADC platform technologies to six.
'We anticipate the discovery of additional candidates for Iksuda’s growing ADC pipeline as a result of this agreement'
