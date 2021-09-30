Saturday 8 November 2025

LEO Pharma presents data on sustained efficacy of Adtralza

30 September 2021
Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today announced results showing that after two years of continuous treatment with Adtralza (tralokinumab), adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis maintained improvements in signs and symptoms, itch severity and sleep interference.

The findings were shared as an oral presentation during the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2021.

The interim analysis investigated continued treatment with Adtralza as well as the ability to regain response after pausing and reinitiating Adtralza, which was granted marketing authorization by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Commission in June this year.

