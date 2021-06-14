Less frequent dosing key to Chugai's eye drug hopes in Japan

Tokyo’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has announced that it has submitted for approval in Japan for faricimab, an anti VEGF/anti Ang-2 bispecific antibody.

The firm is looking to market the therapy for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

Chief executive Osamu Okuda said: "DME and nAMD are major causes of blindness and vision loss in adults,” adding that the number of patients is expected to increase as the world’s population ages.