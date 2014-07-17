Life Sciences Hub launched in Wales to support industry

The Welsh Government has today launched the Life Sciences Hub Wales, a national and international focal point for the life sciences and healthcare sectors in Cardiff, Wales.

The Life Sciences Hub aims to create a prosperous life sciences ecosystem bringing together academic, business, clinical, professional services and funding organisations to provide a commercially-driven ‘melting pot’ of talent. Combined with the £100 million ($171 million) Life Sciences Investment Fund, the government hopes the launch of the Life Sciences Hub will place Wales on the world stage for life sciences innovation and development. It is hoped the hub will attract new sector opportunities and investment, as well as support growth in life sciences.

Supporting life sciences in Wales