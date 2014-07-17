Life Sciences Hub launched in Wales to support industry

The Welsh Government has today launched the Life Sciences Hub Wales, a national and international focal point for the life sciences and healthcare sectors in Cardiff, Wales.
The Life Sciences Hub aims to create a prosperous life sciences ecosystem bringing together academic, business, clinical, professional services and funding organisations to provide a commercially-driven ‘melting pot’ of talent. Combined with the £100 million ($171 million) Life Sciences Investment Fund, the government hopes the launch of the Life Sciences Hub will place Wales on the world stage for life sciences innovation and development. It is hoped the hub will attract new sector opportunities and investment, as well as support growth in life sciences.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze