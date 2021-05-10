Sunday 24 November 2024

Lilly inks licensing pacts with Indian drugmakers for baricitinib

Biotechnology
10 May 2021
US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has inked royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to established Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines, Cipla (BSE: 500087), Lupin (BSE: 500257) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715), to expedite availability of its arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

Lilly said it was also in discussions with several other Indian manufacturers for the potential grant of additional voluntary licenses.

"These voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high quality manufacturing and accessibility of baricitinib during this pandemic improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India," Lilly said in a statement.

Lilly has recently received permission for restricted emergency use by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Lilly’s donation of baricitinib

On May 4, Lilly also announced that an initial donation of 400,000 baricitinib tablets was being made immediately available through the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief, to the Indian government for eligible hospitalized COVID-19 patients in India.

Meanwhile, Lilly continues to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and the Indian government to donate Lilly's anti-COVID-19 treatments, including Lilly's neutralizing antibodies (bamlanivimab and bamlanivimab and etesevimab to be administered together).

"Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines," said Luca Visini, managing director - India. This is in addition to the donations being offered by Lilly to the Indian government.

"During the current surging COVID-19 pandemic, we have responded by issuing three voluntary licenses for baricitinib by pharmaceutical companies in India to accelerate its local manufacturing and distribution under best quality conditions. More licenses to additional Indian generic manufacturers are expected to be announced soon," Mr Visini added.

