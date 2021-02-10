Lilly's antibody cocktail nabs FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19

The U S Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for investigational bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1,400mg together, the developer of the antibody cocktail, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), announced yesterday.
This therapy is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Bamlanivimab and etesevimab should be administered together via a single intravenous infusion as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of symptom onset.
