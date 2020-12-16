Saturday 8 November 2025

Lilly to buy gene therapy firm Prevail for $1 billion

Biotechnology
16 December 2020
lilly-location-big-1

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) yesterday revealed that it has signed an agreement to acquire gene therapy company Prevail Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PRVL), with the news sending the latter’s shares roaring up 86% pre-market.

Lilly has agreed to pay $22.50 per Prevail share in cash (or an aggregate of around $880 million) payable at closing plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $4.00 per share in cash (or an aggregate of about $160 million), for a total consideration of up to $26.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of about $1.040 billion). Lilly’s shares also gained 2%, but that was most likely due to it raising its financial outlook (see below).

The CVR is payable (subject to certain terms and conditions) upon the first regulatory approval of a product from Prevail's pipeline as set forth in more detail below. Prevail is a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV9-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Astellas puts gene therapy at heart of R&D strategy
31 March 2021
Biotechnology
Lilly makes acquisition to boost R&D in pain and neurodegeneration
15 October 2020
Biotechnology
$1.1 billion deal gives Lilly novel dermatitis candidate
10 January 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly commits further to genetic medicine with $700 million Boston site spend
23 February 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze