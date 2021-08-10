Liminal BioSciences to sell Priority Review voucher for $105M

Shares of Canada’s Liminal BioSciences (Nasdaq: LMNL) shot up nearly 28% to $3.65 by close of trading on Monday, after it announced that, its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics (PBT) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $105 million.
The PRV was granted by the US Food and Drug Administration with the approval of Ryplazim (plasminogen, human-tvmh), for treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia).
Under the terms of the agreement, PBT will receive an upfront payment of $105 million on closing of the transaction. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of applicable waiting period under US antitrust clearance requirements. Under the terms of the previously announced share purchase agreement (SPA) entered into with Italy’s Kedrion dated June 22, 2021; Liminal Biosciences is entitled to retain an amount equal to 70% of the net sales proceeds of the sale of the PRV.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze