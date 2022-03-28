Long-term data for Opzelura presented at AAD congress

At this year’s annual congress of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has announced new one-year results for Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream).

The product is being studied in vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by depigmentation of the skin.

The Delaware, USA-based firm is testing the topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, which is formulated as a cream, in the Phase III TRuE-V trial.