Lonza to buy Genentech biologicals facility for $1.2 billion

Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the Genentech large-scale biologics manufacturing site in Vacaville, California (US) from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) for $1.2 billion.

The Lonza move comes at a time that demand for capacity for commercial biologics is expected to remain high across the CDMO industry as innovative new therapies reach approval.

The acquisition will significantly increase Lonza’s large-scale biologics manufacturing capacity to meet demand for commercial mammalian contract manufacturing from customers with existing commercial products, and molecules currently on the path to commercialization within the Lonza network. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.