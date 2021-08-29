Look back at pharma news in the week to August 27, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
Among the notable news announced last week, US pharma giant Pfizer said it has reached agreement to acquire Canadian immune-oncology drug developer Trillium Therapeutics, in a deal that carries a price tag of $2.226 billion. Also of note, the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty. Danish biotech Ascendis Pharma gained FDA clearance to market its pediatric growth hormone deficiency drug Skytrofa. China’s Brii Biosciences announced Phase III clinical data on its COVID-19 antibody combination therapeutic – BRII-196/BRII-198. And BioMarin Pharmaceutical received European Commission approval for its Voxzogo (vosoritide) in the treatment of achondroplasia, a rare disease that is the most common cause of dwarfism.
