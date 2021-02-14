Sunday 24 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to February 12, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
14 February 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

After various delays, the US Food and Drug Administration finally approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), now branded Breyanzi, for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma. The FDA also gave the green light to Regeneron Pharmaceutical’s biological cholesterol-lowerer Evkeeza (evinacumab-dgnb). On the research front, shares of KalVista Pharma rocketed more than 140%after it released mid-term data on its hereditary angioedema candidate KVD900. Additionally, Gilead Sciences and Dutch partner Galapagos discontinued the Phase III trial of ziritaxestat, marking another blow to their collaboration.

Some good news for liso-cel at last

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Regeneron shares slump after results badly miss estimates
7 May 2019
Biotechnology
Filgotinib falls at final hurdle in rheumatoid arthritis
19 August 2020
Biotechnology
FDA set a target action date of August 17 for B-MS' lisocabtagene maraleucel
13 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
KalVista Pharmaceuticals launched with 8 million funding to develop drugs for diabetic macular edema
24 August 2011


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze