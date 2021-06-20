Saturday 8 November 2025

Look back at pharma news in the week to June 18, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
20 June 2021
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Japan’s Daichi Sankyo last Monday gained approval to market its malignant glioblastoma candidate, Delytact (teserpaturev) on the domestic market. USA-based Novavax released new Phase III data on its COVID-19 vaccine, giving the firm a leg up in the development program. Belgian biotech iTeos Therapeutics signed a collaboration deal for its anti-TIGIT candidate EOS-448 with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline, potentially worth more than $2 billion. US biotech Biogen last Monday released disappointing Phase III results for its investigational rare eye disease drug timrepigene emparvovec. Last Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval for Blueprint Medicines’ Ayvakit as a treatment for systemic mastocytosis.

Daiichi Sankyo claims first okay for oncolytic virus in Japan

