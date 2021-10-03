Wednesday 19 November 2025

Look back at pharma news in the week to October 1, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
3 October 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell

Among significant news last week, US biotechs Incyte and Syndax Pharmaceuticals signed a deal with an upfront payment of $117 million for the chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) candidate axatilimab. Biohaven Pharmaceutical suffered a setback last Monday, with the Phase III failure of its multiple system atrophy (MSA) candidate verdiperstat. AstraZeneca has exercized the option of its newly acquired Alexion unit to acquire Caelum Biosciences and its rare disease drug CAEL-101. US pharma giant Merck & Co hit the headlines on two fronts; first by confirming rumors that it had agreed an $11.5 billion bid to buy Acceleron Pharma and then with strong Phase III results for its oral antiviral molnupiravir in the treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Incyte turns to in-licensing

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Alexion inks deal with Caelum Biosciences
4 February 2019
Biotechnology
Syndax and Nektar kick off melanoma collaboration
31 May 2018
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Biohaven's Nurtec ODT for migraine prevention
28 May 2021
Biotechnology
Fulcrum and Acceleron collaborate on pulmonary disease drug development
30 December 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze