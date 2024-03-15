Lundbeck’s progresses first-in-class therapy for migraine prevention

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) today announced the advancement of the clinical development of for migraine prevention with the initiation of PROCEED, a randomized, double-blind, Phase IIb, dose-finding trial to assess efficacy and safety of multiple subcutaneously administered doses.

The PROCEED trial builds on the positive results of the HOPE Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial demonstrating efficacy of intravenously administered Lu AG09222 in migraine prevention.

Lu AG09222 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (MAb) with an innovative mode of action. It is designed to bind and inhibit signaling mediated by pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide (PACAP); a neuropeptide that is implicated in migraine pathophysiology.