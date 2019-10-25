Lundbeck seeks to move fast with eptinezumab after completing Alder buy

Just five weeks after announcing the acquisition, Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) has completed its takeover of US drug developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals.

The $1.95 billion deal is largely a bet on eptinezumab, which looks likely to be the first IV CGRP therapy for migraine prevention, though Alder is also developing ALD1910, a MAb designed to inhibit pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide for migraine prevention.

It is hoped that eptinezumab, together with ALD1910, will help establish Lundbeck as an emerging leader in migraine and other pain syndromes.