Saturday 8 November 2025

Major entrant in biotech discovery could shake up existing order

Biotechnology
6 May 2022


The Californian giant of DNA sequencing, Illumina (Nasdaq: ILMN), is to initiate a strategic shift by entering the field of drug discovery itself.

For more than two decades, the company’s tools and services have been used by researchers to unearth prospective candidates in the ever-growing field of biotechnology.

Now, in collaboration with healthcare investment management firm Deerfield, a five-year project will take a genetic-led approach to discovering and developing novel therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs.

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


