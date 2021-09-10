Mammoth $195 million financing to build next-generation CRISPR products

US biotech Mammoth Biosciences has secured $195 million in financing, joining the select ranks of “unicorn” start-ups with a valuation of more than $1 billion.

The funds will enable the company to broaden its toolkit of next-generation CRISPR systems with a focus on building permanent genetic cures through in vivo gene-editing therapeutics and democratizing disease detection with on-demand diagnostics.

The financing comprises a $150 million Series D led by Redmile Group, with participation from Foresite Capital, Senator Investment Group, Sixth Street, Greenspring Associates, Mayfield, Decheng Capital, NFX and Plum Alley, among others. It follows a $45 million Series C in late 2020, which was led by Redmile Group and Foresite Capital, and included participation from Amazon as well as existing investors.