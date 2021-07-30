Manufacturing back on track for J&J COVID-19 jab

Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) partner for manufacturing its coronavirus vaccine, Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS), has announced it will be able to resume operations at its plant in Bayview, USA.
The site was affected by a production hold after the US Food and Drug Administration demanded completion of an inspection, “and remediation of any resulting findings.”
After the FDA had completed its extensive review, Emergent undertook a “quality enhancement plan,” which has led to the facility being reopened.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
