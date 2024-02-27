Manufacturing deal to push dengue vaccine into high-need areas

A new partnership will see Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502) and India’s Biological E (BE) working together to accelerate access to Qdenga (dengue vaccine).

Dengue fever is among the most common mosquito-borne viral diseases worldwide, with global incidence rates increasing 30-fold over the last 50 years, leading to an estimated 390 million infections each year.

With Qdenga, Takeda has broken new ground in an area where others have failed, notably French vaccines specialist Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), which was forced to withdraw its Dengvaxia jab due to safety worries.