Marinomed expands distribution of corona virus nasal spray

Austrian drug developer Marinomed Biotech (VSE: MARI) today announced that Carragelose (Iota-/kappa-carrageenan)-based nasal sprays have been out-licensed for the Brazilian and Mexican markets.
Marinomed has entered into an exclusive license agreement with M8 Pharmaceuticals (formerly moksha8). M8 is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in the two largest Latin American markets, Brazil and Mexico. Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.
M8 will be responsible for pursuing the local approvals in Brazil and Mexico, after which the Carragelose nasal spray will be launched under the trade name Barlo, further expanding the geographical reach.
