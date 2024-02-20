Monday 29 September 2025

Market for colorectal cancer drugs to reach $21.8 billion in 2031

Biotechnology
20 February 2024
marketreportbig

The prevalence of colorectal cancer (CRC) is surging across the eight major markets (8MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China) due to an aging population and increased mutation testing.

With a projected market expansion from $15.8 billion in 2021 to $21.8 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%, CRC presents a significant growth opportunity.

This uptrend is primarily driven by rising diagnosis rates, notably in key markets like the US and China and approvals of 13 pipeline agents, according to pharma analytics company GlobalData.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA alerts on efficacy issues for some patients taking Keytruda and Tecentriq in urothelial cancer trials
21 May 2018
Biotechnology
NICE backs Keytruda for NHS use in a subtype of colorectal cancer
14 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Taiho Oncology progresses sNDA for Lonsurf in colorectal cancer
19 April 2023
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca maintains Tagrisso momentum with 'major advance'
20 February 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze