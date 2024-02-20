Market for colorectal cancer drugs to reach $21.8 billion in 2031

The prevalence of colorectal cancer (CRC) is surging across the eight major markets (8MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China) due to an aging population and increased mutation testing.
With a projected market expansion from $15.8 billion in 2021 to $21.8 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%, CRC presents a significant growth opportunity.
This uptrend is primarily driven by rising diagnosis rates, notably in key markets like the US and China and approvals of 13 pipeline agents, according to pharma analytics company GlobalData.
