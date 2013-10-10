Mayor of London Boris Johnson praises UK's bioscience industry

Boris Johnson, the Mayor of London, addressed delegates at the UK Bioscience Forum this morning, telling them that London was the center of the UK's bioscience industry.

The Mayor's speech went down well with the 300-plus delegates, at the forum organized by the UK Bioscience Association. Mr Johnson said London was well placed to be a center of excellence for bioscience, with four of the top 40 universities in the world, investment from the National Health Service and a rich history of scientific research.

He pointed out: "Together with Oxford and Cambridge we've formed a golden triangle of scientific investment." He said it was competing with the USA's Boston and Massachusetts clusters, and added: "I do think that we're on the edge of it. I think that we will do it."