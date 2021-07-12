MD Anderson and Hummingbird link up in I-O

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Hummingbird Bioscience have announced the launch of a multi-year strategic research collaboration to investigate and evaluate HMBD-002, the Texas biotech’s VISTA antagonist antibody.

Under the agreement, MD Anderson and Hummingbird will collaborate on the design and execution of clinical and translational research studies to better understand how HMBD-002 modulates the anti-tumor immune response, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other checkpoint inhibitors.

"These studies will strengthen our understanding of VISTA and other emerging immuno-oncology I-O targets"Working with MD Anderson’s immunotherapy platform and its experts in comprehensive immunoprofiling, the teams will seek to identify biomarkers that may be used to predict clinical outcomes and adverse events.