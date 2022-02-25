Wednesday 19 November 2025

Medicago/GSK's plant-based COVID-19 vaccine gets first approval

Biotechnology
25 February 2022
medicago_greenhouse

Canadian biopharma company Medicago, a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508), and UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have announced that Health Canada has granted approval for Covifenz, COVID-19 vaccine, (plant-based virus-like particles [VLP], recombinant, adjuvanted).

This vaccine, formerly dubbed MT-2766, is indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) in individuals 18 to 64 years of age.

Medicago received C$173 million ($131 million) from the Canadian government to help develop its plant derived virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine, MT-2766.

