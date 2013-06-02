Medigene secures SynCore as global partner for EndoTAG-1

German biotech firm Medigene (MDG: GR) has secured SynCore Biotechnology (part of Taiwan’s Sinphar Pharmaceutical Group) as a strategic (6%) investor and now global partner for EndoTAG-1, an extension of its July 2012 deal for Asian rights to the compound. A global Phase III study of EndoTAG-1 in triple negative breast cancer is expected to start in first-half 2014.
The deal removes prior uncertainty over EndoTAG’s future, say analysts at Edison Investment Research, who have raised their probability of success for EndoTAG-1 from 35% to 50%. Adding the 2.4 million euros ($3.0 million) upfront from SynCore’s purchase of 2.4 million new MediGene shares, their overall valuation increases to 85 million euros, or 2.15 euros per share.
EndoTAG-1 can now advance
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze