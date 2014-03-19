Medigene signs collaboration with Falk Pharma for RhuDex

German biotechnology company Medigene (MDG: DE) has signed an exclusive global license agreement with drugmaker Dr Falk Pharma GmbH for the development and commercialization of its drug candidate RhuDex for indications in hepatology and gastroenterology.

RhuDex is being developed by Medigene as a first-in-class modifying agent for the oral treatment of autoimmune diseases. Falk Pharma will assume responsibility and all costs relating to the clinical development and marketing of RhuDex in these therapeutic areas. Medigene will receive an upfront payment and future milestone payments from Falk Pharma, plus double-digit RhuDex royalties.

Falk Pharma will initially concentrate on development in primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC). Medigene retains the rights for RhuDex in the indication areas rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases.