MediLink Therapeutics inks ADC deal with Roche

Adding to the growing list pf big pharma licensing and M&A deals in the attractive area of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drugs, China-headquartered MediLink Therapeutics has entered into a worldwide collaboration and license accord with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) on the development of a next-generation candidate YL211, targeting c-Mesenchymal epithelial transition factor (c-Met) against solid tumors.
Roche already markets two of the earliest approved ADCs, and is now investing in the next-generation space through this new partnership, that could cost it close to $1 billion.
MediLink will grant Roche exclusive global rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of MediLink's ADC asset, YL211. MediLink will work together with Roche's R&D unit China Innovation Center of Roche (CICoR) to initiate the Phase I clinical trial of YL211 and Roche will then take over the further development and commercialization globally.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
