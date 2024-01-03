Monday 29 September 2025

MediLink Therapeutics inks ADC deal with Roche

Biotechnology
3 January 2024
Adding to the growing list pf big pharma licensing and M&A deals in the attractive area of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drugs, China-headquartered MediLink Therapeutics has entered into a worldwide collaboration and license accord with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) on the development of a next-generation candidate YL211, targeting c-Mesenchymal epithelial transition factor (c-Met) against solid tumors.

Roche already markets two of the earliest approved ADCs, and is now investing in the next-generation space through this new partnership, that could cost it close to $1 billion.

MediLink will grant Roche exclusive global rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of MediLink's ADC asset, YL211. MediLink will work together with Roche's R&D unit China Innovation Center of Roche (CICoR) to initiate the Phase I clinical trial of YL211 and Roche will then take over the further development and commercialization globally.

