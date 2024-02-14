MeiraGTx receives $50 million milestone payment from Janssen

Clinical stage gene therapy company MeiraGTx Holdings (Nasdaq: MGTX) announced the achievement of the first milestone under the asset purchase agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), in December 2023 relating to botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec) for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

“We are very happy to announce that the LUMEOS extension study has been initiated, which triggered the $50 million milestone payment to MeiraGTx under the asset purchase agreement with J&J,” said Alexandria Forbes, president and chief executive of MeiraGTx.

Agreements related to bota-vec: