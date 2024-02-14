MeiraGTx receives $50 million milestone payment from Janssen

Clinical stage gene therapy company MeiraGTx Holdings (Nasdaq: MGTX) announced the achievement of the first milestone under the asset purchase agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), in December 2023 relating to botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec) for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).
“We are very happy to announce that the LUMEOS extension study has been initiated, which triggered the $50 million milestone payment to MeiraGTx under the asset purchase agreement with J&J,” said Alexandria Forbes, president and chief executive of MeiraGTx.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze