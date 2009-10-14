Merck KGaA acquires Indian bioscience company Bagalore Genei

Joining the move into the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) countries, German drug major Merck KGaA has announced the acquisition of Bangalore Genei (India) Private Ltd. (BGIP) by its wholly-owned subsidiary in India, Merck Specialities Private, from the Sanmar Group. By combining BGIP's activities with Merck's existing bioscience business, the German firm says it will become one of the leading bioscience companies in India. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



BGIP is located in Bangalore and specializes in the development, production, marketing and sales of products for proteomic and genomic research. With more than 100 employees, the company generated total revenues of 202 million rupees ($4.4 million) in fiscal year 2008/09.



Christina Shasserre, global head of Merck's bioscience business, commented: "BGIP's leadership in the Indian academic market, a segment with high growth potential, will ideally complement our existing customer base. BGIP's product portfolio comprises a wide range of bioscience products, which are tailored to the needs of the domestic market in India."



Established in 1989, Bangalore Genei claims to be the first to start manufacturing and marketing research biochemicals for biotechnology research in India. Today the GeNei brand is well recognized by leading research centers and academic institutions in the country.



Bangalore Genei had been planning to enter the US and European markets and venturing into biology contract research service for international academic institutes and multinational biopharmaceutical companies, according to local news reports.