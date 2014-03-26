Merck promotes internal top managers to head Merck Millipore and Consumer Health Divisions

German pharma and chemical major Merck KGaA has announced the promotion of three distinguished internal managers to head the life-science-tools and consumer health divisions as well as its allergy business unit respectively as the company enters the growth phase of its transformation program “Fit for 2018”.

Udit Batra, who over the past two years has managed the turnaround at Consumer Health, will become President and Chief Executive Officer of Merck Millipore, succeeding Robert Yates. Mr Yates, following the successful conclusion to fully integrate Merck and Millipore into one leading life sciences division, has decided to leave the organization for a new professional opportunity outside of Merck.

Uta Kemmerich-Keil, currently Chief Executive Officer of Allergopharma and head of the global allergy business unit, will succeed Mr Batra in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Health. With a long track record in the Group’s Finance and M&A functions, Ms Kemmerich-Keil took over the helm of the allergy business unit at the end of 2012, restructured the business and gave it a new strategic direction. She will be replaced at Allergopharma by Marco Linari, who last year was appointed commercial lead for the implementation of the Operating Model within Merck Millipore and Performance Materials. All changes will take effect May 15.