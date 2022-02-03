Saturday 8 November 2025

Mersana inks $1 billion plus deal with Janssen on ADCs

Biotechnology
3 February 2022
mersana

US biopharma firm Mersana Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: MRSN) shot up 9% to $4.67 in early trading, after it announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, a part of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), to discover novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for three targets. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Under the terms of the accord, Janssen will provide proprietary antibodies for three targets. Mersana will apply its expertise and its proprietary Dolasynthen platform to discover novel ADC product candidates. Mersana may leverage Synaffix’ GlycoConnect technology as its preferred site-specific ADC bioconjugation technology. Mersana will collaborate with Janssen on target candidates during preclinical development, with Janssen being solely responsible for clinical development and commercialization.

Financial terms of the deal

