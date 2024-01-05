Mersana updates on expected milestones and JPM presentations

Mersana Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRSN), a US clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced business updates, its expected milestones and its upcoming presentation at the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

“In 2024, we plan to demonstrate over several data presentations how Dolasynthen’s pre-clinical differentiation translates into the clinic. These presentations will include initial clinical data from our ongoing Phase I clinical trial of XMT-1660. We also are looking forward to progressing dose escalation in our Phase 1 clinical trial of XMT-2056 as we strive to advance ADCs beyond cytotoxics by enabling targeted innate immune stimulation via our Immunosynthen platform,” said Dr Martin Huber, president and chief executive. “With these programs in motion, multiple collaborations in place and a strong balance sheet, Mersana is well positioned to meaningfully advance its mission to discover and develop life-changing ADCs for patients fighting cancer,” he added.

Expected milestones