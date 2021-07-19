Mesoblast reports 90-day enhanced survival outcomes for remestemcel-L w/ Covid/ARDS

Two doses of Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) at days 3-5 conferred durable survival benefit through at least 90 days in a pre-specified subgroup of patients under age 65, according to Australian biotech Mesoblast (ASX: MSB).

Mesoblast presented the data on 90-day survival outcomes from the 222-patient randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Scientific Signatures Series on Cell and Gene Therapies in Lung Diseases and Critical Illnesses.

Key presentation findings were: