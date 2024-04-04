Monday 29 September 2025

UK's MHRA brings in stem cell robot to help develop therapies

Biotechnology
4 April 2024
mhra-big

A new robot that grows stem cells is being trialled by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Potentially able to bring safer and more cost-effective treatments to people with a wide range of diseases, the CellQualia Intelligent Cell Processing System is the only one in the world outside of Japan, where it was developed.

The trial is part of a UK-based international research program, launched in 2021, and a partnership between the MHRA, Scottish regenerative medicine start-up Sakarta and Tokyo-based electrical equipment manufacturer Sinfonia Technology, with support from the Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe.

