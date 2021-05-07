MHRA grants license extension for Tagrisso in specific type of lung cancer

AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Tagrisso (osimertinib) is the beneficiary of the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) first authorization under Project Orbis, a global program designed to deliver faster patient access to innovative cancer drugs.

It has been granted a license extension for use as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment after complete tumor resection in adults with stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations.

"Today’s news is potentially practice-changing"An agreement with National Health Service (NHS) England and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) will enable early access for all patients in England with this specific type of lung cancer.