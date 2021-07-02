Microbiome bet next big step in Nestle's biotech strategy

The health science division of Swiss food and drink giant Nestle (NESN: VX) is doubling down on its collaboration with microbiome specialist Seres Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MCRB), in a deal which could be worth well over half a billion dollars.

Leveraging its pharmaceuticals arm Aimmune Therapeutics, Nestle will gain joint commercialization rights for SER-109, an investigational oral treatment, in the USA and Canada.

The treatment is under development for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), and is backed by positive Phase III data.