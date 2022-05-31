Minoryx raises 51 million euros to progress X-ALD therapy

Spain’s Minoryx Therapeutics, a Phase III stage biotech company focused on the development of treatments for orphan central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it has closed a 51 million-euro ($55 million) financing, including Series C equity financing and complementary bank debt.

Minoryx will use the funding to finance the marketing authorization application (MAA) and launch preparations of its drug candidate leriglitazone for adult male X-ALD patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) in the European Union.

Minoryx will also use the funds towards the approval of leriglitazone in the USA for the same indication. The company is currently holding discussions with the Food and Drug Administration to define the next steps for its US approval path.