Mirae Asset launches affiliate to focus on life science investments

Mirae Asset has launched a biotech-focused affiliate, with $50 million to invest in the life sciences.
With a footprint on both coasts of the USA, Mirae Asset already has a strong focus in the sector, with investments in more than 100 prominent biotech companies worldwide, including BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Vividion Therapeutics, a Bayer (BAYN: DE) subsidiary.
The new company, Mirae Asset Capital Life Science, plans to invest money in private biotechnology companies from seed to Series C with a primary focus on therapeutics.
